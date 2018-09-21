WALK MS UNITES COMMUNITIES TO CREATE WORLD FREE OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS
KEMAH, TX – An estimated 600 people are expected
to raise more than $52,000 at Walk MS: Kemah on
October 27 at Kemah Boardwalk. Walk MS is an opportunity
for people to come together with friends,
loved ones and co-workers to fundraise, connect
and advocate for people affected by MS. Each dollar
raised is one step closer to the National Multiple Sclerosis
Society’s goal – a world free of MS. Since its
inception in 1988, Walk MS has cumulatively raised
more than $1 billion.
“Walk MS is all about community – people coming
together to raise money and show support for loved
ones, colleagues and friends,” said Cyndi Zagieboylo,
President and CEO of the National MS Society.
“Funds raised have a direct impact in this community,
for example – our MS Navigator program. MS Navigators
are highly-skilled, compassionate professionals
available to connect each person affected by MS to
the resources and information they need to live their
best lives.”
WHEN: October 27, 2018; Site opens at 8:30 a.m.
– Walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: Kemah Boardwalk – 215 Kipp Ave., Kemah,
Texas 77565
Why Walk MS? Walk MS helps fuel groundbreaking
MS research and provide life-changing services
to those affected by MS through creating a supportive
community of friends, families and loved ones who
fundraise and connect.
REGISTER: To find a walk near you, to participate
or to volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or
email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
Multiple sclerosis attacks the brain and spinal cord,
and it is the most common neurological disease leading
to disability in young adults. The National MS Society
is a gathering place for people with MS, their
family and loved ones, healthcare providers, volunteers,
donors, fundraisers, advocates, community
leaders and all those that seek a world free of MS.
Sanofi Genzyme is the premier national sponsor of
Walk MS. Biogen, Genentech
and Novartis
are national sponsors
of Walk MS.
About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis is
an unpredictable, often
disabling disease
of the central nervous
system that disrupts
the flow of information
within the brain, and between the brain and body.
Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to
blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and
specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot
yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment
are leading to better understanding and moving
us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS
are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at
least two to three times more women than men being
diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3
million worldwide.
For more information about multiple sclerosis and
the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org
or call 800-344-4867.
