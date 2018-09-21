WALK MS UNITES COMMUNITIES TO CREATE WORLD FREE OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

KEMAH, TX – An estimated 600 people are expected

to raise more than $52,000 at Walk MS: Kemah on

October 27 at Kemah Boardwalk. Walk MS is an opportunity

for people to come together with friends,

loved ones and co-workers to fundraise, connect

and advocate for people affected by MS. Each dollar

raised is one step closer to the National Multiple Sclerosis

Society’s goal – a world free of MS. Since its

inception in 1988, Walk MS has cumulatively raised

more than $1 billion.

“Walk MS is all about community – people coming

together to raise money and show support for loved

ones, colleagues and friends,” said Cyndi Zagieboylo,

President and CEO of the National MS Society.

“Funds raised have a direct impact in this community,

for example – our MS Navigator program. MS Navigators

are highly-skilled, compassionate professionals

available to connect each person affected by MS to

the resources and information they need to live their

best lives.”

WHEN: October 27, 2018; Site opens at 8:30 a.m.

– Walk begins at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Kemah Boardwalk – 215 Kipp Ave., Kemah,

Texas 77565

Why Walk MS? Walk MS helps fuel groundbreaking

MS research and provide life-changing services

to those affected by MS through creating a supportive

community of friends, families and loved ones who

fundraise and connect.

REGISTER: To find a walk near you, to participate

or to volunteer, visit walkMS.org, call 855-372-1331 or

email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

Multiple sclerosis attacks the brain and spinal cord,

and it is the most common neurological disease leading

to disability in young adults. The National MS Society

is a gathering place for people with MS, their

family and loved ones, healthcare providers, volunteers,

donors, fundraisers, advocates, community

leaders and all those that seek a world free of MS.

Sanofi Genzyme is the premier national sponsor of

Walk MS. Biogen, Genentech

and Novartis

are national sponsors

of Walk MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is

an unpredictable, often

disabling disease

of the central nervous

system that disrupts

the flow of information

within the brain, and between the brain and body.

Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to

blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and

specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot

yet be predicted, but advances in research and treatment

are leading to better understanding and moving

us closer to a world free of MS. Most people with MS

are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at

least two to three times more women than men being

diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3

million worldwide.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and

the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org

or call 800-344-4867.