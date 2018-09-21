THOUGHTS TO PONDER
Life happens to us all at one point or another and
has a way of suffocating us to the point of stagnation,
thwarting our progress to become far greater than we
already are. Some of us have become ashamed of
and anesthetized to the stigmatisms associated with
our past lives and have become silent. Silence, however,
is deadly. What I’ve learned, simply from writing
for The Post, is God cannot heal what we don’t
reveal. Yes, you were the one who experienced the
pain, sleepless nights and the tears However, everything
you’ve experienced isn’t for you; it’s only to remind
someone, who may be experiencing what you
survived, that they too can come out.
It’s not about you, it’s about all the people that God
wants to save just because you survived. These trials
are only meant to reveal to us the person, locked
away on the inside, that’s been fighting all our lives
to be emancipated. Today, with tears rolling down my
cheek, for the first time, I admitted something I’d been
in denial about. We’ve all felt the same way at different
times of our lives, but admitting is the first step
toward healing and true deliverance. As a man, we’ve
been conditioned not to show emotions or be vulnerable
as that’s a sign of weakness. That, however, has
never been my case. I still cry over some movies and
every Tuesday I’m guaranteed to shed a tear or 2
from watching This Is Us.
If we (especially men) do not find a way to express
our emotions, the prison system will continue to be
over crowded. Get it out, through your emotions as
failing to do so always allows those emotions to escape
and most times it’s in a negative way that causes
harm to us or others. We need a safe place to vent
and show emotions without being judged or made to
feel weak or soft. I’ve learned that God doesn’t care
about our feelings, but
He’s more concerned
with our obedience to
His instructions. He’s
stretching some of us to our full capacity and that is
not a very comfortable position. The only way we’d
know Him to be a deliverer is if He causes a dilemma.
He’s opening up doors. He’s orchestrating divine connections.
He’s sending the people that will nurture the
gift He’s entrusted us with. For so long, I realized I
had trust issues. As a result, some of the things God’s
charged me to do, simply didn’t’ get done; for a long
time, I was okay with that. I would get mad at people,
especially the ones I knew and loved, because they
didn’t support God’s vision for my life.
Now I realize I can’t be mad. God gave me that vision,
not them and it’s my duty to carry it out. I also
realized that there was many who could have helped,
but God simply would not allow them to. He intends
on getting the glory out of our lives. Watch out for the
“if it wasn’t for me…” type of people who feel the need
to remind you of the things they’ve done for you. God,
in time, will send you exactly what you need and He
will never throw it back up in your face.
Leave a Comment