THOUGHTS TO PONDER

Life happens to us all at one point or another and

has a way of suffocating us to the point of stagnation,

thwarting our progress to become far greater than we

already are. Some of us have become ashamed of

and anesthetized to the stigmatisms associated with

our past lives and have become silent. Silence, however,

is deadly. What I’ve learned, simply from writing

for The Post, is God cannot heal what we don’t

reveal. Yes, you were the one who experienced the

pain, sleepless nights and the tears However, everything

you’ve experienced isn’t for you; it’s only to remind

someone, who may be experiencing what you

survived, that they too can come out.

It’s not about you, it’s about all the people that God

wants to save just because you survived. These trials

are only meant to reveal to us the person, locked

away on the inside, that’s been fighting all our lives

to be emancipated. Today, with tears rolling down my

cheek, for the first time, I admitted something I’d been

in denial about. We’ve all felt the same way at different

times of our lives, but admitting is the first step

toward healing and true deliverance. As a man, we’ve

been conditioned not to show emotions or be vulnerable

as that’s a sign of weakness. That, however, has

never been my case. I still cry over some movies and

every Tuesday I’m guaranteed to shed a tear or 2

from watching This Is Us.

If we (especially men) do not find a way to express

our emotions, the prison system will continue to be

over crowded. Get it out, through your emotions as

failing to do so always allows those emotions to escape

and most times it’s in a negative way that causes

harm to us or others. We need a safe place to vent

and show emotions without being judged or made to

feel weak or soft. I’ve learned that God doesn’t care

about our feelings, but

He’s more concerned

with our obedience to

His instructions. He’s

stretching some of us to our full capacity and that is

not a very comfortable position. The only way we’d

know Him to be a deliverer is if He causes a dilemma.

He’s opening up doors. He’s orchestrating divine connections.

He’s sending the people that will nurture the

gift He’s entrusted us with. For so long, I realized I

had trust issues. As a result, some of the things God’s

charged me to do, simply didn’t’ get done; for a long

time, I was okay with that. I would get mad at people,

especially the ones I knew and loved, because they

didn’t support God’s vision for my life.

Now I realize I can’t be mad. God gave me that vision,

not them and it’s my duty to carry it out. I also

realized that there was many who could have helped,

but God simply would not allow them to. He intends

on getting the glory out of our lives. Watch out for the

“if it wasn’t for me…” type of people who feel the need

to remind you of the things they’ve done for you. God,

in time, will send you exactly what you need and He

will never throw it back up in your face.