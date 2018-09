A promise made to his younger brother resulted

in scholarships valued at $17,000 for 17 area

students. This incredible achievement occurred

within the first two years of The Nick Gary Foundation’s

existence. O ur family, friends, and supporters

deserve all the recognition in making

these scholarships a reality while keeping Nick’s

name and legacy relevant. A sign located near

Carver Park at the corner of Park Avenue and

Westward, “NICK GARY SCHOLARSHIP FUNDRAISER,

SEPTEMBER 29TH” prompted a mindblowing

revelation – a promise made is a promise

kept. Nick Gary’s name and legacy will forever be

synonymous with unselfish acts of kindness in the

form of scholarships and mentoring.

It’s a well-established fact spiraling educational

expenses beyond high school create a tremendous

financial burden for students and their

families. Providing scholarship opportunities to

deserving high school students to continue their

collegiate or vocational education beyond high

school is the mission of The Nick Gary Foundation

(TNGF). TNGF is on the forefront of encouraging

continuous academic excellence and building

future leaders. Our 17 scholarship recipients are

passionate about their career goals and driven to succeed; these students make their families, communities, and

The Nick Gary Foundation proud.

TNGF is hosting its annual scholarship fundraiser, the 3rd Athletic and Skills Challenge Saturday, September

29th, Nick’s birthday. This is a special day for TNGF to celebrate Nick’s life on his birthday while raising funds for

scholarships. All events are scheduled at Carver Park baseball fields and Community Center. The day features

physical fitness through various athletic events for all ages. Events begin at 7:30am with a 1K and 5K Fun Walk/

Run around the historic Carver Park. The 5K is chip timed and features a certified course. Online registration for

1K and 5K is encouraged. Softball, kickball, and basketball tournaments and Homerun Derby throughout the day

are both competitive and lots of fun as winners walk away with bragging rights for next 12 months. Additionally, a 3-

Point Shoot Out for middle, junior high, and high school students is on slate inside the gym. A free skills challenge

for elementary, middle, and junior high students requires parental approval. These fitness activities include Punt,

Pass and Kick, 50-Yard Dash, Run the Bases, and Mini Homerun Derby. While these events promote physical fitness,

we are also incorporating Nutrition and Diabetes Awareness for students and parents this year.

Join us for another family fun-filled day with BBQ and entertainment. Support our scholarship fundraiser with an

online donation at www.thenickgaryfoundaton.com or a make a purchase from our concession stand; tee shirts will

be available for purchase. Support scholarships while keeping Nick’s legacy flourishing. Remembering your smile

and kind spirit, Happy 37th Birthday, Nick. Rest in Peace.