DANGEROUS WATERS

With the changes in the weather across this

country, flooding is becoming a regular occurrence.

And with anything that happens fairly

regularly, we can get careless. Here are some

reasons not to let that happen!

•Your homeowners’ insurance policy excludes

damage from floods. If you want to buy flood

coverage, you need to buy a separate policy.

•In areas of high risk of flooding, your home is

more likely to be damaged by flood than by fire.

•If you a mortgage backed by one of the Federal

mortgage agencies to buy a home, and the

home is located in a high-risk or special flood

hazard area, your lender will require you to buy

flood insurance.

•Even a few inches of water from a flood can

cause many thousands of dollars in damage.

•A flash flood can bring a wall of water as

much as 10 to 15 feet high.

•A car can easily be carried away by just two

feet of rushing water. See this short video here

of a man in Texas driving his car into a flooded

roadway.

•You may not think of these as causes of

floods, but Hurricanes, winter storms and snowmelt

are common causes of flooding.

•It is not unusual for new development of land

to cause an increase in flood risk, especially if it

changes the natural path for water runoff.

•Flooding is the No. 1 natural disaster in the

United States.

•From 2005 to 2014, the average flood claim

was $42,000, and total flood insurance claims

averaged more than $3.5 billion per year.

•Nationally, the average flood premium is $700

per year.

•U.S. Flood Insurance Loss Statistics

•Ranking Total Payments

•1. Texas $2,249,450,933.34

•2. Louisiana $1,542,959,989.27

•3. Florida $1,479,585,524.19

•4. New Jersey $577,019,343.82

•5. N.Carolina $550,946,543.87

Its bad

enough to

lose your

home and

your belongings

to floodwaters

but to

lose your life

or the lives

of those dear

to you is a

loss no one

should have

to bear. Following

are

some statistics

showing

that not only does Texas top the charts in insurance

losses but in lives lost as well.

The National Weather Service in cooperation

with the City of Dickinson is offering a seminar

to help explain the dangers of rising water. This

is a free seminar and full of valuable information.

Floods are the leading cause of fatalities connected

with natural disasters in Texas. A combination

of physiography and precipitation often

result in extreme hydrologic conditions that

cause floods in the state. Comparison with other

states reveals that the size of the population of

Texas is a major factor in the increased number

of fatalities. The data also suggest that driving

or walking into floodwaters may be responsible

for more than 93% of flood fatalities in Texas. Although

most high-fatality counties are located in

the Texas “Flash Flood Alley” that includes major

urban centers, normalization of fatality data

shows that the flood-fatality risk is actually higher

in other areas of the state. Texas has the most

flood fatalities and injuries in the United States.

Of particular concern is the relatively very high

number of motor vehicle-related flood fatalities

in the state.