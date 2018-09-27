TEXAS CITY REVITALIZATION

6th Street Revitalization District

As a business owner on 6th Street, the Texas City Economic Development

Corporation (TCEDC) offers several incentives to help you

beautify your building and ensure your business is successful:

Paint Assistance

Simply put, we buy the

paint and you apply it. The

City has a local paint dealer

that has the paint parameters

for acceptable colors.

After an agreement is signed

with the TCEDC, a business

may then purchase paint within the agreed limits from the paint dealer

who will invoice the City directly for the paint. The City only participates

and agrees to pay for the external, visible, painted areas of the building.

The business owner is responsible for the application (labor) of the paint

to the identified business property.

Signage

Your new pre-1950s-style signage is on us. After an agreement

is signed with the TCEDC, we will work with you to design and

install a new sign for your business at no cost to you, provided

your business occupies the building for at least five years.

Awnings

The TCEDC offers assistance with purchasing awnings for

your business. Following an agreement signed with TCEDC, we

will work with you to design and install an awning, subject to our

approval, and the

TCEDC will pay

40% of the total

cost.

Other Incentives

Additional incentives may be considered on a case-by-case basis.

For more information or to take advantage of these incentives,

please contact:

James Hartshorn Economic Development Coordinator (409) 643-

5919 6th Street isn’t just another Pretty Face! Rumor has it there are

Texas City citizens who

have never visited 6th

Street. Keep in Touch with everything

going on by following us on FB at:

DOWNTOWN 6TH STREET TEXAS

CITY

For Instance:

Oct 5 Food Truck Friday

Oct 6 Falling Tide Music Festival

Sat 1:30 PM · Rise Surf Company ·

Oct13 5th Annual Old Smokey

Cook-off Sat 10 AM