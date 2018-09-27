TEXAS CITY REVITALIZATION
6th Street Revitalization District
As a business owner on 6th Street, the Texas City Economic Development
Corporation (TCEDC) offers several incentives to help you
beautify your building and ensure your business is successful:
Paint Assistance
Simply put, we buy the
paint and you apply it. The
City has a local paint dealer
that has the paint parameters
for acceptable colors.
After an agreement is signed
with the TCEDC, a business
may then purchase paint within the agreed limits from the paint dealer
who will invoice the City directly for the paint. The City only participates
and agrees to pay for the external, visible, painted areas of the building.
The business owner is responsible for the application (labor) of the paint
to the identified business property.
Signage
Your new pre-1950s-style signage is on us. After an agreement
is signed with the TCEDC, we will work with you to design and
install a new sign for your business at no cost to you, provided
your business occupies the building for at least five years.
Awnings
The TCEDC offers assistance with purchasing awnings for
your business. Following an agreement signed with TCEDC, we
will work with you to design and install an awning, subject to our
approval, and the
TCEDC will pay
40% of the total
cost.
Other Incentives
Additional incentives may be considered on a case-by-case basis.
For more information or to take advantage of these incentives,
please contact:
James Hartshorn Economic Development Coordinator (409) 643-
5919 6th Street isn’t just another Pretty Face! Rumor has it there are
Texas City citizens who
have never visited 6th
Street. Keep in Touch with everything
going on by following us on FB at:
DOWNTOWN 6TH STREET TEXAS
CITY
For Instance:
Oct 5 Food Truck Friday
Oct 6 Falling Tide Music Festival
Sat 1:30 PM · Rise Surf Company ·
Oct13 5th Annual Old Smokey
Cook-off Sat 10 AM
Leave a Comment