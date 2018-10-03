REGISTER TO VOTE IN NOVEMBER ELECTION

Residents within the College of the Mainland taxing

district have until Tuesday, Oct. 9 to register to vote in

order to decide on a $162.5 million bond referendum.

An opportunity to register to vote will be available on

campus on Monday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct.

4 as well as Monday, Oct. 8 and Tuesday, Oct. 9. A

registration table will be set up in the LRC breezeway

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In order to take advantage of the voter registration

on campus, individuals must be Galveston County

residents and at least 17 years and 10 months of

age. Individuals also must know their Texas driver’s

license number or the last four digits of their Social

Security number.

The Nov. 6 ballot will contain Proposition A reading,

“The issuance of a $162,500,000 bonds for the

construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment

of school buildings for the College of the Mainland

and the purchase of the necessary sites for school

buildings and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”

Voters have a choice between “for” or “against” the

measure.

Only registered voters that live within the COM taxing

district – Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas

City (including La Marque) school districts – are

eligible to cast a ballot on the COM referendum.

When casting a ballot either during early voting or

on Election Day, residents must provide a photo ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s li cense,

Texas election identification certificate, Texas

personal identification certificate, Texas concealed

handgun license, U.S. military identification care

containing the person’s photograph, U.S. citizenship

certificate containing the person’s photograph and a

U.S. passport.

Early voting times and locations are as follows:

•Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m.

to 5 p.m.

•Saturday, Oct. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

•Sunday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

•Monday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m.

to 7 p.m.

Galveston County residents can vote at any polling

location within the county. The Fine Arts Center at

College of the Mainland and the COM Learning Center

at 200 Parker in League City will be polling loca tions

during early voting and on Election Day.

Other early voting locations include:

•MUD 12 Building 2929 Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou

Vista

•Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Highway

6, Hitchcock

•West County Building 11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe

•La Marque Community Room 1109 B. Bayou Road,

La Marque

•Carver Park Community Center 6415 Park Ave.,

Texas City

•Nessler Civic Center 2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City

•Dickinson Community Center 2714 Highway 3, Dick inson

•Old Bacliff Community Center 4503 11th St., Bacliff

•Galveston County Justice Center 600 59th St.,

Galveston

•Galveston County Court House 722 Moody Ave.,

Galveston

•Joe Faggard Community Center 1750 Highway 87,

Crystal Beach

•Moody Methodist Church 2803 53rd St., Galveston

•Seaside Baptist Church 16534 Termini-San Luis

Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

•Kemah Community Center 800 Harris Ave., Kemah

•CCISD Administration Building 2425 E. Main St.,

League City

•North County Annex 174 Calder Dr., League City

•Friendswood ISD Administration 402 Laurel Dr.,

Friendswood

•Creekside Intermediate 4320 W. Main St., League

City

•Friendswood City Hall 910 S. Friendswood Ave.,

Friendswood

On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, the polls will be

open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day polling loca tions

aside from Fine Arts Center at COM and the

COM Learning Center in League City include:

•Santa Fe ISD Museum 13304 Highway 6, Santa Fe

•Dayspring Church 2215 FM 646 Road North, Santa

Fe

•Texas City Central Fire Station 1721 25th St., Texas

City

•Calvary Baptist Church 517 18th Ave. North, Texas

City

•Mid-County Building 9850 Emmett Lowry Express way,

Texas City

•San Leon Volunteer Fire Department 12th St. at Ave.

D., San Leon

•IBC Branch 2301 W. FM 646, Dickinson

•Hometown Heroes Park 2105 Dickinson Ave.,

League City

•Scott Building 4116 Ave. N ½, Friendswood

•GISD Administration Building 3904 Ave. T, Galves ton

•Alamo School 5200 Ave. N ½, Galveston

•Rebecca Sealy Hospital 404 8th St., Galveston

•Regal Estates 500 Enterprise Ave., League City

•League City Intermediate 2588 Webster St., League

City

•League City Civic Center 400 W. Walker St., League

City