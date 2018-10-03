REGISTER TO VOTE IN NOVEMBER ELECTION
Residents within the College of the Mainland taxing
district have until Tuesday, Oct. 9 to register to vote in
order to decide on a $162.5 million bond referendum.
An opportunity to register to vote will be available on
campus on Monday, Oct. 1 through Thursday, Oct.
4 as well as Monday, Oct. 8 and Tuesday, Oct. 9. A
registration table will be set up in the LRC breezeway
from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In order to take advantage of the voter registration
on campus, individuals must be Galveston County
residents and at least 17 years and 10 months of
age. Individuals also must know their Texas driver’s
license number or the last four digits of their Social
Security number.
The Nov. 6 ballot will contain Proposition A reading,
“The issuance of a $162,500,000 bonds for the
construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment
of school buildings for the College of the Mainland
and the purchase of the necessary sites for school
buildings and the levying of a tax in payment thereof.”
Voters have a choice between “for” or “against” the
measure.
Only registered voters that live within the COM taxing
district – Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas
City (including La Marque) school districts – are
eligible to cast a ballot on the COM referendum.
When casting a ballot either during early voting or
on Election Day, residents must provide a photo ID.
Acceptable forms of ID include a Texas driver’s li cense,
Texas election identification certificate, Texas
personal identification certificate, Texas concealed
handgun license, U.S. military identification care
containing the person’s photograph, U.S. citizenship
certificate containing the person’s photograph and a
U.S. passport.
Early voting times and locations are as follows:
•Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Oct. 26 from 8 a.m.
to 5 p.m.
•Saturday, Oct. 27 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
•Sunday, Oct. 28 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
•Monday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 2 from 7 a.m.
to 7 p.m.
Galveston County residents can vote at any polling
location within the county. The Fine Arts Center at
College of the Mainland and the COM Learning Center
at 200 Parker in League City will be polling loca tions
during early voting and on Election Day.
Other early voting locations include:
•MUD 12 Building 2929 Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou
Vista
•Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Highway
6, Hitchcock
•West County Building 11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe
•La Marque Community Room 1109 B. Bayou Road,
La Marque
•Carver Park Community Center 6415 Park Ave.,
Texas City
•Nessler Civic Center 2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City
•Dickinson Community Center 2714 Highway 3, Dick inson
•Old Bacliff Community Center 4503 11th St., Bacliff
•Galveston County Justice Center 600 59th St.,
Galveston
•Galveston County Court House 722 Moody Ave.,
Galveston
•Joe Faggard Community Center 1750 Highway 87,
Crystal Beach
•Moody Methodist Church 2803 53rd St., Galveston
•Seaside Baptist Church 16534 Termini-San Luis
Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
•Kemah Community Center 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
•CCISD Administration Building 2425 E. Main St.,
League City
•North County Annex 174 Calder Dr., League City
•Friendswood ISD Administration 402 Laurel Dr.,
Friendswood
•Creekside Intermediate 4320 W. Main St., League
City
•Friendswood City Hall 910 S. Friendswood Ave.,
Friendswood
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, the polls will be
open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day polling loca tions
aside from Fine Arts Center at COM and the
COM Learning Center in League City include:
•MUD 12 Building 2929 Highway 6, Suite 300, Bayou
Vista
•Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Highway
6, Hitchcock
•West County Building 11730 Highway 6, Santa Fe
•La Marque Community Room 1109 B. Bayou Road,
La Marque
•Carver Park Community Center 6415 Park Ave.,
Texas City
•Nessler Civic Center 2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City
•Dickinson Community Center 2714 Highway 3, Dick inson
•Old Bacliff Community Center 4503 11th St., Bacliff
•Santa Fe ISD Museum 13304 Highway 6, Santa Fe
•Dayspring Church 2215 FM 646 Road North, Santa
Fe
•Texas City Central Fire Station 1721 25th St., Texas
City
•Calvary Baptist Church 517 18th Ave. North, Texas
City
•Mid-County Building 9850 Emmett Lowry Express way,
Texas City
•San Leon Volunteer Fire Department 12th St. at Ave.
D., San Leon
•IBC Branch 2301 W. FM 646, Dickinson
•Hometown Heroes Park 2105 Dickinson Ave.,
League City
•Galveston County Court House 722 Moody Ave.,
Galveston
•Joe Faggard Community Center 1750 Highway 87,
Crystal Beach
•Moody Methodist Church 2803 53rd St., Galveston
•Seaside Baptist Church 16534 Termini-San Luis
Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
•Kemah Community Center 800 Harris Ave., Kemah
•CCISD Administration Building 2425 E. Main St.,
League City
•North County Annex 174 Calder Dr., League City
•Friendswood ISD Administration 402 Laurel Dr.,
Friendswood
•Creekside Intermediate 4320 W. Main St., League
City
•Friendswood City Hall 910 S. Friendswood Ave.,
Friendswood
•Scott Building 4116 Ave. N ½, Friendswood
•GISD Administration Building 3904 Ave. T, Galves ton
•Alamo School 5200 Ave. N ½, Galveston
•Rebecca Sealy Hospital 404 8th St., Galveston
•Regal Estates 500 Enterprise Ave., League City
•League City Intermediate 2588 Webster St., League
City
•League City Civic Center 400 W. Walker St., League
City
Leave a Comment