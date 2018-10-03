DON’T STOP, KEEP GOING!

By : A . Eakins

TO MY FUTURE AND RECENT GRADUATES:

How is life after High School? Dull is what I’ll

say. All I see everyday is work and my bed, so

I really did not think college was for me due to

my financial situation until I explored my options.

Get your notepads and pens ready because we

are going to cover a lot.

No matter your situation, transportation or

your inability to learn, YOU CAN DO IT. There

are so many available experts around, including

in your school and your communities that should

be taken advantage of. If you live in either the

Harris County or Galveston County areas, I

know that there are over 100 available resources

in every school district, As of now, I am a part

of this amazing program that is a work studybased

group. You work and they will help you in

any way to get you into school and contribute.

(Keep on reading. I have more to tell).

ASK, ASK, AND ASK! RESEARCH & ABSORB

: Find anything you can. Talk to anybody

you can talk to. I promise resources are usually

less than 30 minutes away. Speaking from my

experience after high school, I was lost. I knew

college wouldn’t be for me because I feared I

would be in debt my whole life trying to pay off

college loans, but it does not have to be that way.

Call your high schools, junior colleges and local

community offices. Tell them you want to go

to school but do not have the money for it. Trust

me, the device you’re on 24/7 will get you the

tools you need to go to college.

I know it may sound crazy, but go to your

search application and type in “ How to get into

college with no money?” You’ll be surprised at

all the websites that pop up that lead to applying

for scholarships. They even have scholarships

for just three hours of community service. You

can go on college websites and apply for the

different scholarships that they offer or different

scholarships that they have from different restaurants,

such as Taco Bell and McDonalds or

scholarships for just being a young woman.

I’m here to help you and I want to pass along

my knowledge. YES I am talking to you, because

you who are reading this will be successful. Do

not let obstacles stop you. It’s never to late to get

your life started.

Let’s take a few seconds to add up college

costs by comparing and contrasting College of

The Mainland (COM, your local community college)

and The University of Houston (U of H).

In district, the total cost of COM for one semester

is $6,245 including books & supplies,

tuition, and personal/miscellaneous, The total

cost of one semester at Houston is $24,605,

Yes, ONE semester. Now I know what you’re

thinking, “I will have to start out taking loans.

That’s not necessarily the final answer, so start

expanding your options. If you would like to take

out loans, do you know there are many different

types of college loans? Neither did I, until

I started researching. The two that you have to

look out for and know the difference of is subsidized

and unsubsidized. They nay sound similar,

but they are different.

With subsidized loans, you pay the loans back

within six months after you leave school. With

unsubsidized loans, you pay the loans off during

college. Imagine that, paying for other wants and

necessities and on top of that paying off loans?

Did you know every year you attend college the

price for your tuition goes up? Yes sir and ma’am

it goes up, sometimes in some cases it might

remain the same but be prepared when it doesn’t.

Millennials, sorry to change your outlook on college, but I have to

open your eyes to the possibilities and give you the knowledge before

you end up in debt and do not even know it. The best tip that I

could possibly give you is to look for colleges close to home, or find

colleges by family members and stay off campus. Apply to FASFA,

which is a free application to help you get the financial aid that you

need for college. If you do have a college you would like to attend,

most offer Work Study programs. Work Study programs are either

on campus or off of campus and can help you get you a job that will

pay either once a month or every other week to help you pay for your

college expenses.

I know you may have a dream college (I did as well), but if you feel

like you would not be stable and comfortable knowing your stressing

out about the costs, move around, Google is your best friend. At the

end of the day it is not where you go it’s what you know.

Editor’s Note: Asireya Eakins joined our staff through the same program

that brought us Xander Sholmire and she is proving to be equally as wonderful.

I was speaking with Asireya about the possibility of doing some

writing and she shared this opinion piece with me. I have asked her to

write a column for AcCOMplish More to give her the opportunity to research

her career path opportunities at College of The Mainland. Watch

This Space to see what she comes up with.

The “work study based group” Asireya is referring to is through the

Texas City Texas Workforce and offers job opportunities for individuals

who meet certain criteria, including the physical, personal and financial

impacts of Harvey.