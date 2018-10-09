RISE SURF BRINGS FALLING TIDE TO 6TH ST.

From Reggae to Rock to Ballads, music floated on the air as people wandered up and down 6th street enjoying a sunny day and the cool breeze on into the evening. Falling Tide attracted so many exceptional musicians, it required multiple stages to accommodate them. This was definitely a Surfer’s paradise but everyone who came found a combined sense of pleasure and gratitude – for a young man with a vision, a city with an idea, and a community that enjoys getting out of the house and sharing an evening of friends, food, fun and music galore! Don’t be surprised when you find 6th Street continues to be the place for that and more for years to come.