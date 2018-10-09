BAY AREA HARBOUR PLAYHOUSE ANNOUNCES OPEN AUDITIONS!

Open auditions for “Annie” will be held at the Bay Area Harbour Playhouse Oct. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Talented actors, singers, and dancers of all ages are needed to fill this large cast. The musical, directed by Brandon Allen, will be performed Nov. 30 – Dec. 16 on the Main Deck stage at the theatre, 3803 Highway 3 in Dickinson. “Annie’ is a popular, well known musical that all of the family can enjoy. For more information call 281-337-7469 or visit www.harbourtheater.com. Already associated with a hero from the comics pages, Superman, composer Charles Strouse hit pay dirt when he teamed with Martin Charnin (lyrics) and Thomas Meehan (book) to create a show based on the Sunday strip “Little Orphan Annie.” Playing the waif in search of her parents, Andrea McArdle found stardom with her performance of the sunny anthem, “Tomorrow,” while Reid Shelton portrayed her wealthy protector, Daddy Warbucks, and Dorothy Loudon was Miss Hannigan in charge of the drab orphanage where Annie grew up for the better part of her young life. Frequently revived and the object of a sequel, a rarity in theatrical circles, Annie, which won the Tony® for Best Musical, opened April 21, 1977 at the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon) and had a run of 2,377 performances. It played through Jan 2, 1983. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written, including “Tomorrow.” With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage that is run by the cruel, embittered Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the Orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations… and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finds a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Annie is the perfect family-friendly musical and an ideal show for a largely female cast. For more information call 281-337-7469 or visit www.harbourtheater.com.