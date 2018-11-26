TIS THE SEASON, BEGINS
I pray that your Thanksgiving was stuffed full
with every good thing possible. Now we are officially
into countdown mode for Christmas! As
we close out the month of November and enter
into the month where giving seems to take
predominance in our lives, remember this – It’s not about the big or expensive
gifts we can give or bring to another. Often it is the simple, kind, and loving
gifts, given from the heart that can mean the most. The gift of our time, our attention,
our concern or the gift of being appreciative for all the good someone
brings into our life is precious. The beautiful things that cannot be wrapped
in pretty paper or placed under a tree touch our hearts. Give out a plenteous
amount of simple acts of kindness this Christmas season, above all else. Those
gifts touch the heart, soul and spirit
of others deeply. They never break,
get lost, stolen, or wear out. They
remain safely tucked into the heart
as the treasures they truly are.
Don’t stress over how much you
may not be able to afford to buy.
Don’t go into debt. Give the gift of
you, of your love, of your time. Tis
the season has begun. May it be full
of love and may we have the joy of a
child who eagerly awaits Christmas.
