TIS THE SEASON, BEGINS

I pray that your Thanksgiving was stuffed full

with every good thing possible. Now we are officially

into countdown mode for Christmas! As

we close out the month of November and enter

into the month where giving seems to take

predominance in our lives, remember this – It’s not about the big or expensive

gifts we can give or bring to another. Often it is the simple, kind, and loving

gifts, given from the heart that can mean the most. The gift of our time, our attention,

our concern or the gift of being appreciative for all the good someone

brings into our life is precious. The beautiful things that cannot be wrapped

in pretty paper or placed under a tree touch our hearts. Give out a plenteous

amount of simple acts of kindness this Christmas season, above all else. Those

gifts touch the heart, soul and spirit

of others deeply. They never break,

get lost, stolen, or wear out. They

remain safely tucked into the heart

as the treasures they truly are.

Don’t stress over how much you

may not be able to afford to buy.

Don’t go into debt. Give the gift of

you, of your love, of your time. Tis

the season has begun. May it be full

of love and may we have the joy of a

child who eagerly awaits Christmas.