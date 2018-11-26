A NEW THANKSGIVING TRADITION

As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Texas

Comptroller suggests adding a new holiday tradition

this year: taking steps to begin saving for their children’s

future education using the Texas Tuition Promise

Fund® (TTPF), the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.

With more than 42,000 participants and growing,

TTPF is marking its 10th year of helping Texas families

achieve their children’s college dreams.

Participants in TTPF purchase tuition units using one of

the plan’s flexible payment options. These tuition units

can be used later toward undergraduate resident tuition

and school-wide required fees at Texas public colleges

and universities. The current open enrollment period

began Sept. 1, 2018, and runs through Feb. 28, 2019,

allowing families to lock in 2018-19 prices for all or a

portion of these costs. Residency requirements apply.

“Thanksgiving is the perfect time for families to talk

about their children’s dreams and future education

plans, and create a financial strategy,” says Comptroller

Glenn Hegar. “TTPF offers a way to help Texas families

begin saving for future tuition and school-wide required

fees at Texas public colleges and universities at today’s

prices.”

For more information about the prepaid college tuition

plan, including how tuition units can be converted for

use at out-of-state and Texas private colleges and universities

and career schools, go to TuitionPromise.org

or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5. The website includes

a calculator to estimate how much college might

cost under different types of tuition units and payment

plans.