A NEW THANKSGIVING TRADITION
As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, the Texas
Comptroller suggests adding a new holiday tradition
this year: taking steps to begin saving for their children’s
future education using the Texas Tuition Promise
Fund® (TTPF), the state’s prepaid college tuition plan.
With more than 42,000 participants and growing,
TTPF is marking its 10th year of helping Texas families
achieve their children’s college dreams.
Participants in TTPF purchase tuition units using one of
the plan’s flexible payment options. These tuition units
can be used later toward undergraduate resident tuition
and school-wide required fees at Texas public colleges
and universities. The current open enrollment period
began Sept. 1, 2018, and runs through Feb. 28, 2019,
allowing families to lock in 2018-19 prices for all or a
portion of these costs. Residency requirements apply.
“Thanksgiving is the perfect time for families to talk
about their children’s dreams and future education
plans, and create a financial strategy,” says Comptroller
Glenn Hegar. “TTPF offers a way to help Texas families
begin saving for future tuition and school-wide required
fees at Texas public colleges and universities at today’s
prices.”
For more information about the prepaid college tuition
plan, including how tuition units can be converted for
use at out-of-state and Texas private colleges and universities
and career schools, go to TuitionPromise.org
or call 800-445-GRAD (4723), Option 5. The website includes
a calculator to estimate how much college might
cost under different types of tuition units and payment
plans.
