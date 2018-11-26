Chief Joe Stanton works from a very simple belief that a sense of belonging, of community benefits everyone.

It is human nature to be cautious, hesitant, even fearful of that which is unfamiliar. Creating an environment

where the unfamiliar becomes familiar can reduce and often eliminate that fear. One bad experience can color

the thinking about a place, a person, a certain food or even a name; especially if that bad experience is not

followed by a neutral or even better, a good experience.

Christmas With The Blue is a way to create a good experience for children and their parents and strengthen

that sense of community and familiarity by giving local businesses, services and organizations a chance to

interact with the community in a fun atmosphere focused on kids. The local police department is a building

that most people would hope they would never have to enter but with programs like the “We Have Your Back”

day held at the Police Department providing school supplies to over 400 children in the Texas City/La Marque

school system. This program is designed to introduce children ages 4-11 to our local police department and

give their parents a chance to spend some time with area businesses as they come together to play games ,

win prizes, and celebrate the season together. Its all free and its sponsored by the Texas City Citizen Police

Academy Alumni Association Saturday, December 8 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Texas City Police Department

1004 9th Avenue North.

Imagine what a different world this would be when we see our civil servants as our neighbors, as a source

of help in times of need. When people are no longer “them” they just naturally become “us”. If you would like

to be a part of bringing our community closer together, you can volunteer to help with Christmas With The

Blue. Simply call (409) 229-7771 and join in the fun.