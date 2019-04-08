New week filled with diamond engagements

THE NEW WEEK IS highlighted by a huge clash between the Yankees at Astros, but the local high

school baseball and softball schedule will have its share of contests that will impact the playoff

chase.

Sunday: The Astros close the book on their opening home series against the Athletics at

1:10pm. Brad Peacock (1-0, 1.35 ERA) takes the mound for the home team and will be opposed

by former Astros hurler Mike Fiers (2-1, 3.00 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin its

coverage at 12:30pm with the pregame show.

Fans in attendance at Minute Maid Park will have a chance to have their kids (ages 7-12) run

the bases after the game. It will be the first Kids Run the Bases session of the season, which is

sponsored this year by Securian Financial.

It’s the home finale of the regular season for the Rockets, who welcome the Suns to Toyota

Center for a 6:00pm start. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start its pregame coverage beginning

at 5:30pm.

Monday: District 22-5A track and field preliminaries will commence at North Shore High School

at Galena Park. Those who advance will participate in Wednesday’s finals.

Yankees v. Astros, Act I, begins at Minute Maid Park when aces Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

and Justin Verlander (1-0, 1.29 ERA) square off at 6:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins at

5:30pm with the pregame show while ESPN will have the national broadcast.

Tuesday: The high school softball schedule starts at 5:00pm with La Marque at Sweeny

followed by Hitchcock at Palacios beginning at 5:30pm. Crosby at Galveston Ball gets underway

at 6:00pm while Dickinson at Clear Springs, Alvin at Clear Falls, Friendswood at Galena Park,

Baytown Lee at Santa Fe and Goose Creek Memorial at Texas City each start at 6:30pm. Clear

Lake at Clear Creek begins at 6:45pm.

In high school baseball, Dickinson at Clear Brook, Clear Lake at Clear Falls, Alvin at Clear Springs

and Galena Park at Galveston Ball each begin at 6:00pm. La Marque at Sweeny starts at 6:30pm

followed by Texas City at Baytown Lee, Santa Fe at Friendswood and Hitchcock at Palacios are

each 7:00pm starts.

ESPN will have the second game of the Yankees-Astros series as Gerrit Cole (0-2, 3.00 ERA)

takes the mound for Houston beginning at 7:00pm. As of Friday, the Yankees had not made a

decision on a starter. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest begins its pregame show at 6:30pm.

Those in attendance will be part of the first Dollar Dog Night presented by Nolan Ryan Beef

along with T-Shirt Tuesday presented by DraftKings.

In what could be a possible first round matchup in the Western Conference playoffs, the

Rockets visit the Thunder at 8:30pm. It will be the regular season finale for Houston, who will

host a first round playoff game on either Saturday or Sunday. TNT will have the game nationally

televised.