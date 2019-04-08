Fishing Forecast

RAIN IN THE Saturday forecast could slow down the aspirations of some anglers, but

the weather should be better as the next week arrives. Trout, as usual, is running

frequently, but sheepshead and redfish are abundant in west Galveston Bay. Live

shrimp is an effective bait in most sites yet crabs and mullets are needed for those

heading toward Matagorda Bay.

Bolivar: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins and Sand

Eels. Black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover Pass on live shrimp.

Trinity Bay: Trout are fair while drifting shell on Down South Lures and Bass

Assassins. Redfish are fair to good on shrimp in the marsh.

East Galveston Bay: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on topwaters and

MirrOlures. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge of the Intracoastal on fresh

shrimp. Redfish are fair in the marsh around points on shrimp and Gulps.

West Galveston Bay: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the jetty on

shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair to good at the jetty on live bait when the wind allows.

Trout are fair for waders in the afternoon on topwaters and Lit’l Johns.

Texas City: Trout are fair to good on Dollar Reef on live shrimp. Redfish are fair in

Moses Lake on mullet and shrimp.

Freeport: Trout are fair to good at San Luis Pass on shrimp. Sand trout and

sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Trout and redfish

are fair at the jetties on live shrimp and finger mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: Trout are good for drifters on live shrimp over humps and

scattered shell. Trout to eight pounds are good on soft plastics over deep shell. Redfish

are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on crabs and mullet.

West Matagorda Bay: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake on shrimp

and crabs. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics. Redfish and black drum are

fair to good at Shell Island on live shrimp.

Port O’Connor: Trout and redfish are good on topwaters over sand and grass in the

guts in San Antonio Bay. Trout and redfish are fair for drifters working the back lakes

with live shrimp.