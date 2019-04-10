Sports Post

Houston Baptist University freshman and Dickinson alum Christopher Welch captured first

place in the triple jump at last weekend’s Houston Alumni Invitational hosted by the University

of Houston. Welch, who was named Southland Conference Newcomer of the Week earlier this

year, had a triple jump of 51-7.25 feet. He is ranked first in the SLC and 12 th nationally.

For a third straight year, the Santa Fe High School boys’ golf team won the district

championship, topping the field in the 22-5A tournament at Moody Gardens in Galveston last

week. Camden Greenough won the 22-5A individual title while Jared Brown won third place in a

playoff. The team will compete in the Region III tournament in Montgomery on April 23-25.

Brookside Intermediate School seventh grader H. Unson placed third at the recent district

tennis tournament. He’ll return for an eighth grade year in 2019-20 and gives the CCISD athletic

program a potential future state title contender.