Sports Post

Friendswood’s Lee chooses to soar with Eagles

FRIENDSWOOD HIGH SCHOOL tight end Christian Lee announced he would verbally commit to

the University of North Texas over the weekend, giving the Eagles one of the state’s top

athletes in the recruiting class of 2020.

“First and foremost, I’d like to thank the Man Upstairs,” Lee started via Twitter. “All glory to

God for this opportunity he has bestowed upon me. I’d also like to thank my family for their

guidance and support throughout my life and how they have molded me to be a good man.

Also would like to thank my coaches and teammates for how they have pushed me to become

what I am.

“With that being said, I am excited to announce I am committing to the University of North

Texas. #GMG #UNTAMED20.”

The 6’3, 200-pound Lee earned all-District 22-5A honors last season after catching 37 passes for

569 yards and five touchdowns for the Mustangs while also rushing for 37 yards and a

touchdown on three carries. He chose North Texas over Fordham, Illinois State, Louisiana Tech

and Western Kentucky.

He is listed as a three-star prospect and is ranked among the top 200 prospects in the state by

247 Sports.