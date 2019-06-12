Safety tips video wins award

LA MARQUE, TEXAS (June 8, 2019) – City of La Marque’s Public Information Officer Colleen Merritt attended the 2019 Texas Association of Municipal Officers Conference and brought back an Award of Excellence in the category of Video – Special or One-Time Program for populations of under 50,000. The Traffic Stop Safety Video was produced by the request of La Marque City Council through a partnership between La Marque Police Department, La Marque High School Theatre Arts and Richard Productions. Traffic Stop Safety Tips was created to help alleviate some myths and misconceptions surrounding traffic stops. We all want to get home each evening, and this video illustrates that beautifully.

The TAMIO Award of Excellence is a great honor for the City of La Marque because this was the first professional video project of this nature created and the first-ever award submission. La Marque has a population of 16,000 and was competing with communities of up to 50,000 people, which are likely to have more staff and monetary resources.

Kudos go to Mrs. Dana Joseph, theatre arts teacher, for writing the script; videographer Jim Richard of Richard Productions for his expertise, patience and passion; La Marque Police Department Chief of Police Kirk Jackson for his vision and leadership and La Marque Public Relations Specialist Colleen Merritt for her dedicated project management. La Marque High School Theatre Arts Troupe students Cavion McCoy and Brianna Ross, and LMPD Officer Troy Anders deserve recognition and thanks for lead acting roles, as do supporting actors Dori, Victor and Allison Jones, Russell Washington, as well as Delany Cove subdivision for allowing us to film in the neighborhood.

Watch, like and share Traffic Stop Safety Tips from City of La Marque’s YouTube Channel at https://youtu.be/keJ8vc_zLrw.

The Texas Association of Municipal Information Officers (TAMIO) was developed as a result of the increasingly complex role of public information in municipal government. When organized in 1974, only a handful of Texas cities employed professional communications staffs. Today, TAMIO has a growing number of public information / public relation specialists serving small communities as well as urban centers throughout the state.

