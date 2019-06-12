The sad news about kittens

Yes, kittens are probably the most entertaining thing on the internet. Yes, they are just about the most innocent and adorable forms of entertainment anyone could imagine. They are sweet, cuddly, irresistible…………………..until they aren’t.

This last weekend a desperate cry came forth from ARC. It’s “kitty season” and ARC is already overwhelmed. They posted a serious cry for help begging for citizens willing to foster litters of kittens pouring in from animal control trucks across the county. Sadly, ARC is, quite simply, kitty litters away from qualifying as a No Kill facility. But because of the number of feral cats loose in our communities, they miss the mark by about 20%.

This is a travesty that can be corrected. Much of what needs to happen doesn’t cost a penny. An organized effort to stem the flow of feral cats and kittens though is prohibitive, without the help of the community. If you are feeding stray cats and not contacting animal control to come pick them up, you are part of the problem. Why? Because your compassion for those animals, keeps them active and without intervention, they will produce, and more cats is exactly not what is needed.

There is a misconception that if you are to call ARC to come pick up the cats you are feeding, they will be euthanized. That is simply not true. They do not have an official “Catch and Release” program at this time in part, because of the cost involved. However, you can bring a feral can in and ARC will do their best to find a home for them.

Kota has been at the resource center since February. He is currently in a foster home but is available for adoption. They believe he is approximately one year old. He has been neutered and has all his shots. Kota can be yours for an adoption fee of only $45.

Right now, ARC is in desperate need of kind hearts willing to foster litters of kittens. A foster home is a temporary living situation for pets at ARC while they are awaiting placement in a permanent home. Foster families provide shelter, food, care and love. The number of animals we can save depends entirely on the number of people who open their homes and hearts to foster them. You can find all the details regarding becoming a foster home at: https://www.gchd.org/animal-services/rescue-and-foster or call: 409-948-2485.

In the meantime, if you do see an animal that does not appear to have a home, don’t hesitate. Contact ARC and give them a chance to find a family that will care for them. Even better, you will probably have prevented the birth of babies with no one to care for them.