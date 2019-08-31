The Middleton Report

Somewhere between 300 and 500 people can to kick off the 2020 Re-election Campaign for State Representative Mayes Middleton and constable Jimmy Fullen. A staunch Conservative, Middleton stands strong for taxpayer rights “Property taxes are spiraling out of control, threatening family homes and businesses. Property owners deserve to pay reasonable rates and shouldn’t be gouged with increases year after year. We need iron-clad limits on property tax growth and meaningful relief, while simultaneously working towards eventual abolition.”

One of the most generous and physically present representatives of our time, Middleton makes it a priority to be out in the community, talking to his constituents, recognizing their struggles, listening to their concerns. Extremely well informed on the issues he feels most strongly about, Middleton has no problem taking the time to explain exactly why he feels as he does; what his experience as a business owner has taught him and how he feels obligated to stand for fiscal responsibility as it impacts our educational systems, and our government. “Whether you agree whole heartedly with his stand on the issues, you can rest assured he will listen to you and respect your opinion. This is one man who understands what it means to represent the people of Texas.” said one attendee

You can see the issues Middleton is concerned with on his website; https://mayesmiddleton.com/issues/.

