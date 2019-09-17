Saturday September 28, 2019 5:00-9:00 p.m. TCHS High School Cafeteria 1431 9th Ave N. Texas City Join us for an evening of magic as you enter the Wizarding World and compete for the glory of The House Cup. Sorting Hat Dinner – Bangers and Mash Desserts and Honeydukes Candy Buffet Wizarding Games Optional Costume Contest Entertainment and Musical Performances by the Frog Choir And Shop along Diagon Alley Purchase non-alcoholic Butter Beer Silent Auction Items Get your tickets at: bit.ly/thehousecup All proceeds benefit the TCHS Choir Booster. Texas City High School’s Choir Booster Club will host The House Cup: A Wizarding World Experience on September 28, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at 1431 9th Avenue North in Texas City. Come for an evening of magic as you enter the Wizarding World and compete for the glory of the House Cup. Dinner and desserts will be available. General admission is $35 per person, and tickets can be purchased at Eventbrite. For more information, call 409-457-4375. Deadline to purchase tickets will be September 20, 2019.