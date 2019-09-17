Following are the statuses of area school districts for Wednesday, September 18. Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in Freeport early Tuesday afternoon and is expected to bring strong winds and rain over the area through Thursday.

Clear Creek ISD – As of 2:00pm on Tuesday, CCISD posted on its website that it would notify families no later than 6:00am on Wednesday as to whether classes and after school events will proceed as scheduled.

Dickinson ISD – All athletic events at McAdams and Kranz junior high schools were cancelled. As of 3:00pm on Tuesday, a decision had not been reached on whether eighth grade football games would be played as scheduled.

The Parent Homework Assistance Night at Silbernagel Elementary scheduled for Tuesday night has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Friendswood ISD – The district posted on its website that will update with any further decisions on Wednesday’s classes. All athletic events scheduled for Tuesday were cancelled.

Galveston ISD – Announced on Tuesday afternoon that all classes for students will be canceled due to concerns of pre-dawn rain and high tide.

Hitchcock ISD – All athletic events were cancelled for Tuesday night. As of 3:00pm on Tuesday, the district said it will monitor the weather before making a decision on classes on Wednesday.

Santa Fe ISD – As of 3:00pm on Tuesday, SFISD will continue with all extra-curricular activities. The district did publish on its website that it monitor the weather and will make a decision later Tuesday on whether classes will begin as scheduled on Wednesday.

Texas City ISD – All events at La Marque High School and middle school were cancelled on Tuesday due to a busted water main in the city.

As of 3:00pm on Tuesday, the district had not made a decision on whether classes and after school events would proceed on Wednesday.