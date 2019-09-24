Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

Keto Chicken Gyros – Brain Food

By
/
On Sep 24, 2019
/
At 11:51am
/
81 Views

You can make amazing Keto Chicken Gyros at home with clean tzatziki sauce and none of the carbs! This recipe comes together in 20 minutes and the whole family will enjoy it.

Need some motivation to try healthy eating? Read our article on the causes of dementia: Your Brain

Ingredients for Keto Chicken Gyros

For The Chicken & Marinade:
2-3 pounds Chicken breast
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano
Primal Palate Super Gyro Seasoning (available on Amazon  or some Kroger’s)

For the Tzatziki:
Greek Yogurt
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lemon Juice, Salt, Dill, Minced Garlic
Cucumber, cubed
Tomatoes
Onion, sliced
Cucumbers, cubed
Feta Cheese
Joseph’s Pitas (available at Walmart)

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar