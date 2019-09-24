Keto Chicken Gyros – Brain Food
You can make amazing Keto Chicken Gyros at home with clean tzatziki sauce and none of the carbs! This recipe comes together in 20 minutes and the whole family will enjoy it.
Need some motivation to try healthy eating? Read our article on the causes of dementia: Your Brain
Ingredients for Keto Chicken Gyros
For The Chicken & Marinade:
2-3 pounds Chicken breast
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano
Primal Palate Super Gyro Seasoning (available on Amazon or some Kroger’s)
For the Tzatziki:
Greek Yogurt
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Lemon Juice, Salt, Dill, Minced Garlic
Cucumber, cubed
Tomatoes
Onion, sliced
Cucumbers, cubed
Feta Cheese
Joseph’s Pitas (available at Walmart)
