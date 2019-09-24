Keto Chicken Gyros – Brain Food

You can make amazing Keto Chicken Gyros at home with clean tzatziki sauce and none of the carbs! This recipe comes together in 20 minutes and the whole family will enjoy it.

Need some motivation to try healthy eating? Read our article on the causes of dementia: Your Brain



Ingredients for Keto Chicken Gyros

For The Chicken & Marinade:

2-3 pounds Chicken breast

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lemon Juice, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Oregano

Primal Palate Super Gyro Seasoning (available on Amazon or some Kroger’s)

For the Tzatziki:

Greek Yogurt

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Lemon Juice, Salt, Dill, Minced Garlic

Cucumber, cubed

Tomatoes

Onion, sliced

Feta Cheese

Joseph’s Pitas (available at Walmart)

