The City of Hitchcock will celebrate its 48th Annual Good Ole Days Festival on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10:00am to 8:00pm at 8300 TX-6 in Hitchcock. A variety of food truck vendors, live music and other displays will be available. For more information, call the Hitchcock Chamber of Commerce at 409-986-9224 or visit hitchcockchamber.com.