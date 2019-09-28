The Middleton Report

Release Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 Christopher.Paxton@House.Texas.gov Fallen Deputy Sheriff Shane Detwiler to be honored at Memorial Highway Dedication Ceremony on Sunday, September 29th ANAHUAC, TEXAS, September 24th, 2019– Representative Mayes Middleton and Sheriff Brian Hawthorne have announced a dedication ceremony for the newly-designated Deputy Sheriff Shane Detwiler Memorial Highway. The memorial highway is the section of State Highway 99 in Chambers County. The unveiling will take place near the Southbound interchange of Interstate 10 and State Highway 99 (Exit 799) at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

