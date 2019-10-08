ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION INVITES GALVESTON RESIDENTS TO JOIN 2019 WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S®

Participants will Raise Critically Needed Awareness and

Funds for Alzheimer’s Care, Support and Research

[Galveston] – The Alzheimer’s Association® is inviting Galveston residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Walk will take place on Saturday, October 12 at Stewart Beach Pavilion 201 Seawall Boulevard Galveston, TX 77550. Registration is at 8am, opening ceremony at 8:30am and the Walk begins at 9:00am.

On Walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with Promise Flowers during the poignant Promise Garden Ceremony – a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s.

KPRC meteorologist Justin Stapleton will serve as emcee for the event.

Stephanie Fitzgerald, Alzheimer’s Association Walk Manager, says the Galveston walk brings everyone together to fight a common cause. “Nearly 400 thousand Texans are living with Alzheimer’s disease,” says Fitzgerald. “Texas ranks 4th in the number of Alzheimer’s cases and 2nd in Alzheimer’s deaths in the nation. Seeing Galveston put its muscle into the national fight is one of the most gratifying things you will ever witness.”

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. In Texas, there are more than 390,000 people living with the disease and 1.4 million caregivers.

Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.

Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s.

Alzheimer’s Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s®. Visit www.alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

###



Alzheimer’s Facts

1 in 3 seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia

Approximately 390,000 Texans have Alzheimer’s

Texas ranks 4th in number of Alzheimer’s cases and 2nd in Alzheimer’s deaths

Alzheimer’s disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the US

In the US, someone develops Alzheimer’s every 65 seconds



Scott Finley

Mgr. Media Engagement – Texas, Alzheimer’s Association

Alzheimer’s Association®

3001 Knox St. Suite 200

Dallas, TX 75205

Office: 214-540-2447 Mobile: 972-595-8859

scfinley@alz.org





