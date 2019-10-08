PLEASURE PIER HOSTS FAMILY-FRIENDLY WEEKEND EVENTS

WHAT: Pleasure Pier invites homeschooled students and their chaperones to Home School Day on Thursday, October 10. Students can participate in educational history, math and science programs and have access to the rides with the purchase of an All Day Ride Pass for $15.99. Students who choose not to ride can still participate in educational history, math and science programs with the purchase of a Walk on Pass for only $10.



In addition to Home School Day, Pleasure Pier invites members of the Boy and Girl Scouts to Scout Weekend at the Pier, taking place Friday, October 11 through Sunday, October 13. All weekend long, scouts who wear their uniforms can purchase an All Day All Ride Pass for just $17.99.



Interested troops and school groups must RSVP by Monday, October 7 to participate in either event. Individual scouts do not have to RSVP, but should wear their uniform to receive the discounted passes.



COST: Home School Day

$15.99 All Day Ride Passes

$10 Walk on Passes



Scout Weekend

$17.99 All Day Ride Passes

WHEN: Home School Day: Thursday, October 10



Scout Weekend: Friday, October 11 – Sunday, October 13

WHERE: Pleasure Pier

2501 Seawall Boulevard

Galveston, Texas 77550

MORE INFO: To RSVP for Home School Day, please call (409) 766-4920 or email piergroupsales@ldry.com. To RSVP for Scout Weekend, please call (409) 766-4950. For additional information about the Pleasure Pier, please call (409) 766-4950 or visit www.pleasurepier.com.