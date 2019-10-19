Monster Musik Guitar Concert to Showcase Student Musical Talent

(October 16, 2019, Texas City, Texas) — Spooky sounds and frightful melodies await at College of the Mainland’s 16th annual Monster Musik Guitar Concert. The acoustic guitar concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 24 in the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall on campus.

Under the direction of John Kiefer, the guitar orchestra will entertain concertgoers with a variety of harrowing Halloween-themed musical selections including “Zombie” by The Cranberries and “Helter Skelter” by The Beatles.

“The Monster Musik Concert is a very exciting event for us as we spotlight the exceptional talent of our student musicians,” said Kiefer. “We encourage the entire community to join us for a magical music experience they won’t forget.”

Additionally, College of the Mainland’s new electric guitar trio will debut a piece commissioned by former student, Brian DeLaney, during an upcoming performance on Thursday, November 21 in the Fine Arts Building Recital Hall.

Both performance groups are welcoming new guitarists for the spring semester. COM music majors, continuing education students and community members who are enrolled in a music course are welcome to join. Students may take the course for credit or non-credit hours. Beginner-level guitarists are welcome.

The Monster Musik Guitar Concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call 409-933-8545. To learn more about College of the Mainland’s music program, visit www.com.edu/fine-arts/music-program.

