Spirit of Halloween is captured at Hallowpalooza

THURSDAY’S HALLOWPALOOZA at Texas City’s Nessler Center Complex provided local trick or treaters in a fun, safe environment. Even the weather cooperated with the event, as temperatures offered a mild chill in the air to give the event a more festive feel.

Much of the fun was outdoors, where klds were able to play in the moonwalks while both young and old were able to feast on the food trucks and snow cone trucks that were available for those who attended.

“I’m happy that it lasted into the evening,” said one woman who chose not to be named in the paper. “I got off work at 5:30, which gave me enough time to get my two kids over there to have fun with their friends. I know they were worried about missing it.”

One of the highlights of the festival was a costume contest for children under two years old and up to seven years old. However, there were more than a few teenagers and older youth that came dressed up for the event.

The spirit of Halloween also caught employees of the City of Texas City in the act, as many came to work in costume.

Overall, the festival was a successful event. Needless to say, there was not much candy left over, as the number of participants were able to get their share via goody bags.

The city now puts its attention toward preparations for the annual Christmas Parade, which will be held on December 5. There is still time for those seeking to add their floats to the festivities. Those interested can call the city at 409-643-5990 or email at cmccall@texascitytx.gov.

