Texas City – City Charter Amendments – VOTE Tuesday, November 5, 2019

The Texas City, City Commission on September 5, 2018, created a City Charter Review Committee to review the City Charter for the City of Texas City. The original Charter was created in 1946 and amended only once in 1995. On November 5, 2019, the citizens of Texas City will have an opportunity to vote on 18 amendments to the City Charter.

What is a City Charter? A City Charter is like the Constitution of the United States. It is the outline of how the City Government is to govern and operate; it can only be changed by a majority of those qualified voters voting in an election specifically stating the changes of the City Charter.

What is a City Charter Amendment Election? It is a Special Election to consider revisions or changes to the City Charter.

How were the City Charter Amendments selected? The City Charter Review Committee were thirteen individuals of mixed demographics to represent fairly the population of Texas City. A consultant, who is an expert in city charters and Texas State laws with respect to city charters, was selected to work with the City Charter Review Committee.

The entire City Charter was reviewed, and the consultant and members of the committee raised questions, concerns, etc. about the City Charter and discussed how each issue raised should be handled and worded. The City Charter Review Committee met in posted meetings open to the public between December 10, 2018 and March 25, 2019.

Once the wording and intent of various changes were decided and agreed upon by the City Charter Review Committee, the amendments were recommended to the City Commission. The City Commission reviewed the changes and discussed the items with the Chair of the City Charter Review Committee in a Public Meeting on April 17. The City Commission then considered revisions, additions, or deletions to the recommendations and chose to accept as presented all recommended amendments.

On July 17th, the City Commission chose to add one more amendment to specifically have the City Secretary selection under the authority of the Mayor as the Chief Executive Officer of the City. Residents are encouraged to review the items in advance and educate themselves on the propositions before early voting begins on October 22, 2019.

There are `8 Charter Amendment Propositions – Read them at: http://www.texas-city-tx.org/page/citysecretary.elect_home

Who are the members of the City Charter Review Committee?

Aric Owens, Dedrick Johnson, Carlos Garza, Jenny Senter, Tracy Tarpey, Brian Clark, Bob Senter, Mark Ciavaglia, Jose Boix, Lupe Cantu, Thelma Bowie, Frank Mistretta, Denise O’Brien

Don Edmunds– Consultant

Phil Roberts – City Commission Liason – Non-voting member