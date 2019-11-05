Check it Out! Your Local Library News By: Bridget Buffa

Fall gardening, or second season gardening, means just that, taking advantage of our wonderful fall weather to do many of the same things we did the previous spring. There are many advantages to fall gardening. I believe the best one is that it is so much more pleasant to be in the garden when the sky is blue and the air is cool and crisp. Many Fall grown vegetables also have a better flavor. That is because the shorter day length tends to concentrate sugars in vegetables like corn and beans. Secondly, once established weeding, tending, watering activities will take place in cooler, less humid conditions.



In many instances, plants that you had in your summer garden can be trimmed back and fertilized to continue into Fall. I have had the same Jalapeno plant going on 3 years now and now that the weather is getting cooler, my bell pepper plant is looking much healthier.

Fall is also good time to plant a salad garden here in Texas. Lettuce, as well as radishes, kale, swiss chard, spinach and many varieties of greens, prefer the cooler weather that fall and winter offers. With some care and planning the salad garden lasts all winter and into late spring.

To make the perfect salad garden consider your family’s favorite salads and go from there. Begin with green leaf lettuce. Add other greens of your preference, radishes, green onions, etc. Plant in succession to insure a continuous supply of lettuce and the other salad vegetables. I usually plant two or three-week intervals to keep everything going.

The nutritional value of lettuce varies depending upon the variety. Its most important nutrients are vitamin A and potassium. The darker the green of a lettuce, the more nutritional it is. Lettuce is also a moderately good source of Vitamin C, calcium, iron and copper. The most widely consumed lettuce – iceberg – has little of anything except for water, but it apparently ships well. Plant your salad garden soon, so you can serve your family a great Soup and Salad meal as the weather gets cooler!

The Texas City Garden Club meets the 2nd Wednesday of the month (September – May) at 10:00 a.m. During the months of September, October and November, we will meet at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 510 13th Ave N., at the corner of 6th Street and 13th Avenue. The meeting will be in The Hope Center, which is the building closest to 6th Avenue. New Members always welcome!

The Texas City Garden Club will host our annual Holiday Gift Shop Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Nessler Center. Booths are still available. If you would like to participate, please contact Nancy Heard at 409-948-8497 or 409-771-5697. In addition to our popular Baked Goods sale, Garden Club members are also planting succulents and make “Holiday” Potpourri that will be for sale at the Holiday Gift Shop.

That’s all for now ~ Keep Growin’ and Diggin’! Stay tuned for more good news from The Texas City Garden Club.

~ Live Life in Full Bloom ~

The Joseph Seinsheimer House

This photo of the Joseph Seinsheimer House depicts the residence as it appeared during the 1880s. The elegant structure was razed in 1960.

In 1858, Galveston resident David Bradbury—a sea captain—purchased three lots at the southeast corner of 25th Street and Avenue K. He began construction of an elegant three-story masonry structure which featured white trim, arched windows, and wide porches. Bradbury imported high-quality pressed bricks and other specialized building materials from Europe to complete the job. Tragically, Bradbury’s wife, Julia, died before the home was finished, and Bradbury sold it. A few years later, the house was reportedly used as the headquarters of Confederate colonel Henry M. Elmore, leader of the Twentieth Texas Infantry stationed in Galveston during the Civil War.



These stone street markers were salvaged when the Seinsheimer home was razed in 1960. These were a gift of R.W Alford, the contractor hired to wreck the home (image courtesy of Rosenberg Library).

Henry Seeligson, a prominent banker, acquired the property during the late 1870s and lived there for several years until he sold it to Joseph Seinsheimer. Joseph, his wife Blanche, and their three children (Joseph Fellman, Emma, and Edythe) moved into the home in 1883. Seinsheimer was born in Cincinnati in 1855 and came to Galveston in 1873. He initially worked for Marx and Kempner, cotton factors and wholesale grocers; later he joined the H. Kempner banking firm. The Seinsheimer family remained in the home for more than 50 years and made various renovations during that time. The house was raised five feet to better protect it from flooding, new wings were added, and existing porches were expanded.

Joseph Seinsheimer died in June 1938 at age 82. He contracted pneumonia during a trip to Los Angeles and died in his room at the Biltmore Hotel. His body was transported back to Galveston, and he was interred at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock. Blanche Seinsheimer died in October 1945 at the family home where she lived with her two adult daughters, Emma and Edythe. When the Seinsheimer sisters moved to a house at 31st Street and Avenue O, the house on Avenue K was converted into a multi-unit apartment building. In October 1960, the once-grand estate was razed. A modern, one-story office building was erected in its place in 1978.

The Treasure of the Month is located on the Library’s historic second floor near the East Entrance. It can be viewed during regular library hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Looking for more children activities ~ check-out these November events at Rosenberg Library.

Wild Things Zoofari Petting Zoo – 3-5pm – Monday 11/25

Visit with domesticated animals & some exotic species docile enough to touch and feed. Held on the north lawn of the library.

Mad Hatter Tea Party – 3pm – Saturday 11/30

Magic, comedy, & bubble tea with Alice and the Mad Hatter!

Libraries store the energy that fuels the imagination. They open windows to the world and inspire us to explore and achieve and contribute to improving our quality of life. Libraries change lives for the better.

~Sidney Sheldon

