Remembering The Meaning of Armistice Day

November 11, 2019

Dear fellow Texans,

Each year on November 11th we commemorate Veterans Day. This originates from the armistice that ended World War I which occurred at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. In 1919, President Woodrow Wilson designated November 11th as Armistice Day to honor the veterans who fought in the Great War. After WWII and the Korean War, at the urging of veterans service organizations, Congress amended the commemoration by changing the word “armistice” to “veterans”. The legislation was signed by President Dwight E. Eisenhower on June 1, 1954 changing Armistice Day to Veterans Day to honor all American veterans.

November 11 marks a day of Honoring All Who Served. Parades at large cities and small towns across Texas and community breakfasts are among ways this day is commemorated across our great state. Join in the events whether you’re a veteran or not on Veterans Day, November 11, 2019.

There are over 1.7 million veterans in Texas. What is a veteran? A veteran, whether discharged, retired, active duty or reserve, is a man or woman who committed themselves carte blanche to the United States of America for an amount up to and including life. They may have served at home or abroad in a variety of ways from motor pools to medical facilities, combat to supply chain. Veterans are men and women from all walks of life who served in the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, or Coast Guard. All served and all are to be honored for that service.

As this day honors those who serve, I encourage Texas veterans to claim the benefits they have earned for themselves, their spouses and families. From education and employment to disability compensation and health care, Texas veterans may call on the Texas Veterans Commission for assistance and to smooth the process. Further, we can help veterans struggling with crisis to connect with a fellow veteran to talk with or with licensed mental health providers. Veterans who are business owners or want to own their own business can benefit from our Entrepreneur program. For those organizations providing services to veterans such as financial assistance, food and housing, we offer grants through the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

Texas veterans, connect with your Texas Veterans Commission online at tvc.texas.gov or call 1-800-252-8387.

To all our Texas veterans, know that you have our gratitude and our unwavering support on Veterans Day and every day of the year.

Let us all join in commemorating Veterans Day, whether active duty, veteran or civilian. Let’s show our appreciation and Honor All Who Served. We should always remember our veterans’ selflessness, commitment to duty and service to all Americans and make every day Veterans Day.

Sincerely,

Eliseo “Al” Cantu, Jr.

Chairman, Texas Veterans Commission

