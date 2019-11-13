CAVENDER’S LAUNCHES NATIONAL CAUSE MARKETING CAMPAIGN TO BENEFIT LONE SURVIVOR FOUNDATION FOR VETERANS DAY

TYLER AND HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS, November 8, 2019— Cavender’s western wear is proud to announce its national partnership with Lone Survivor Foundation in support of its mission to lead US veterans and their families on a path to healing from combat trauma by providing no-cost therapeutic services.

Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF) is a non-profit organization that provides no-cost Post-traumatic Growth Programs for U.S. veterans and their families. Program sessions take place in a relaxing, military-friendly environment. LSF uses therapeutic tools that focus on restoring the mind, body and spirit of combat veterans who live with symptoms of PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain Injury, and chronic pain. They include the veterans’ significant others and their children in their program to strengthen and guide the whole family unit. LSF serves families from all U.S. military branches and service eras.

The donation from this promotion directly supports LSF’s life-changing program that provides education, coping skills and stress reduction techniques.

“We’re grateful for this partnership with Cavender’s.” Said Tom Fordyce, Executive Director of Lone Survivor Foundation. “The donation from this campaign will help us better fulfill our mission and serve a growing list of military families in need and will also help to keep all services at no-cost.”

Driven by their core values of Family, Authenticity, Quality and Hard Work, Cavender’s is dedicated to giving back to our veterans. Cavender’s has pledged a minimum donation of $20,000 to LSF. When customers purchase items from Cavender’s and Cavenders.com on Monday, November 11, 2019, 2% of the purchase price will be donated to Lone Survivor Foundation, up to a total of $30,000.

About Cavender’s Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 84 stores located across 12 states. Founded by James R. and Pat Cavender in 1965 in Pittsburg, Texas, Cavender’s remains a family operation, with sons Joe, Mike and Clay Cavender involved in the day-to-day operations. The family lives the western lifestyle, operating three working ranches in Texas with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle. To find store locations or to shop online, visit cavenders.com. For more information about Cavender’s Ranches or cattle purchases, contact the ranch headquarters at 903-876-3360. For more information, contact Jennifer Green at (903) 714-8045, Jennifer@cavenders.com.

About Lone Survivor Foundation Retired Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, author of the 2007 # 1 New York Times best-selling book, Lone Survivor, established Lone Survivor Foundation in 2010. His book tells the story of his teammate’s strength and dedication to each other and to their country during ORW, a mission to gather intelligence on Taliban leadership in Afghanistan. Lone Survivor Foundation was created to honor the warriors of ORW that gave their lives in service to our county and to provide military families the opportunity to step out of their daily routines and come to a place of peace; a place where they could obtain tools for healing while being surrounded by other people who understand them. More information on Lone Survivor Foundation is available at: lonesurvivorfoundation.org

