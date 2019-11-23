Today Texas City-La Marque Dentists for Education delivered dictionaries to all the third-grade students in the Texas City Independent School District. The dentists in the group feel that educating our children is of utmost importance and that the proper understanding of words and their correct definitions is critical. Each student receives their own dictionary for personal use and they will be able to use this important reference tool for a lifetime.

This project, sponsored by local dentists, has been ongoing in TCISD for over ten years, and has reached about 8000 third graders during this time.

This year the dentist who participated were:

Elisa Bueso, DDS

Melonie Dutton, DDS

Brandon Fleshman, DDS

Yu “David” Gan, DMD

John Hackbarth, DDS

Milton Howard, DDS

Ellen Huang, DMD

Brent Patterson, DDS

Charles Scruggs, DDS

Thomas Wright III, DDS

The project is organized each year by John and Jo Ann Hackbarth

