Texas City-La Marque Dentists for Education
Today Texas City-La Marque Dentists for Education delivered dictionaries to all the third-grade students in the Texas City Independent School District. The dentists in the group feel that educating our children is of utmost importance and that the proper understanding of words and their correct definitions is critical. Each student receives their own dictionary for personal use and they will be able to use this important reference tool for a lifetime.
This project, sponsored by local dentists, has been ongoing in TCISD for over ten years, and has reached about 8000 third graders during this time.
This year the dentist who participated were:
Elisa Bueso, DDS
Melonie Dutton, DDS
Brandon Fleshman, DDS
Yu “David” Gan, DMD
John Hackbarth, DDS
Milton Howard, DDS
Ellen Huang, DMD
Brent Patterson, DDS
Charles Scruggs, DDS
Thomas Wright III, DDS
The project is organized each year by John and Jo Ann Hackbarth
Leave a Comment