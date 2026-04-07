UT MD Anderson opens new Colorectal Center to provide specialized care in healing environment

Colorectal Center designed to enhance patient experience and bring subspecialty colorectal cancer care together in one dedicated location within the Texas Medical Center

HOUSTON, MARCH 19, 2026 ― The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center announced the opening of its new Colorectal Center, located on the second floor of

UT MD Anderson’s Duncan Building at 1155 Pressler Street. The institution hosted an event to celebrate the opening on March 18.

The new Colorectal Center reflects UT MD Anderson’s continued commitment to delivering specialized, patient-centered cancer care while expanding capacity to meet growing demand, especially among young adults diagnosed with colorectal cancer. By bringing multidisciplinary expertise, thoughtfully designed clinical spaces and healing-focused art together in one location, the center aims to create a more coordinated and supportive experience for patients throughout their cancer journey.

“Our new Colorectal Center represents an important evolution in how we provide cancer care. The center, meticulously designed for our patient population, integrates world-class art and redefines the patient and provider experience through a proactive and forward-looking model of care,” said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of UT MD Anderson. “Our objective is to deliver a comprehensive support system that empowers both the patients we are privileged to serve and the expert multidisciplinary teams dedicated to their care.”

The 24,565-square-foot center blends art, design and technology to foster a calm, healing environment focused on patient experience. The facility includes 32 exam rooms, five of which are equipped for advanced procedures, along with a lobby featuring three focus rooms. Patients will also continue to have access to supportive services such as nutrition counseling, pain management, genetic counseling and risk assessment.

“This center represents the future of colorectal cancer care,” said J. Joshua Smith, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Colon and Rectal Surgery. “We are bringing together specialized expertise, comprehensive support services and a thoughtfully designed environment that strengthens our ability to deliver the highest level of care for every patient we serve.”

Over the past two decades, colorectal cancer rates have steadily increased among adults younger than 50, rising about 1% per year since 2004. In response, UT MD Anderson established a program focused on young-onset colorectal cancer, offering specialized care tailored specifically to the needs of younger patients. The Colorectal Center reflects this commitment by offering an expanded, unified space for comprehensive services.

“When we treat young patients, we are addressing more than just the cancer,” said Y. Nancy You, M.D., professor of Colon and Rectal Surgery and director of the young-onset colorectal cancer program. “We also recognize the significant psychological impact that a diagnosis can have on their lives. This new center provides a dedicated space where we can deliver personalized, whole-person care and walk that journey with every patient, so they know they are not alone.”

The new center also features a site-specific art installation by a local Houston artist comprising over 4,000 abstract leaves patterned to reflect the intricate structure of DNA called “Carried by the Breeze.” This installation is part of a curated art program intended to provide moments of levity and respite for patients and caregivers.

“Art is an essential component of the healing environment at UT MD Anderson,” said Jennifer Finkel, Ph.D., associate vice president for Art Experience. “As we continue to expand the art experience on campus, we will incorporate a diverse array of media and materials, from textiles to digital art, and showcase a dynamic mix of local and international artists. All will help to transform each patient’s experience.”

A planned second phase will further expand the center’s footprint, adding more exam rooms to optimize patient flow and subspecialty coordination. This growth transforms the center into a world-class destination for patients seeking specialized colorectal cancer care.

UT MD Anderson Colorectal Center

About UT MD AndersonThe University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world’s most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution’s sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world, and, in 1971, it became one of the nation’s first National Cancer Institute (NCI)-designated comprehensive cancer centers. UT MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” rankings and has been named one of the nation’s top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings began in 1990. UT MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).