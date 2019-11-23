Kennedy Center Recognizes COM Theatre With Top Accolades

(November 21, 2019, Texas City, Texas) — The College of the Mainland Theatre was recently recognized by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) for its work in the currently-running production, “Peter and the Starcatcher.” The KCACTF is a national theater program that works to improve the quality of college theater in the United States through a network of more than 700 academic institutions throughout the country. The program honors excellence of overall production and offers student artists individual recognition through awards and scholarships in playwriting, acting, dramatic criticism, directing and design.

Led by theatre director, H. Russ Brown, the following honors were awarded:

Fox Elrod, COM Theatre Major KCACTF Irene Ryan Award for his performance as “Peter” KCACTF Musical Theatre Initiative Award





Isaac Lopez, COM Theatre Major KCACTF Irene Ryan Award for his performance as “Black Stache”





Anna Grygier, COM Theatre Major KCACTF Musical Theatre Initiative Award for her performance as “Molly”





Meredith Fraga, COM Theatre Major KCACTF Meritorious Achievement in Stage Management





Amanda Bezemek, COM Theatre Costume Director KCACTF Meritorious Achievement in Scenography (Costume / Hair / Makeup)





Curt Meyer, COM Theatre Technical Director KCACTF Meritorious Achievement in Scenography (Scenic / Lights / Makeup)



Additionally, the KCACTF Meritorious Achievement Award in Ensemble Work was awarded to the entire cast.

The group will go on to represent College of the Mainland Theatre at the KCACTF Region VI Festival in February 2020 where they will compete for scholarships and awards amongst hundreds of collegiate theatre students from across a five-state region.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” will be showing through Sunday, November 24 in the COM Theatre. For ticket information, visit www.com.edu/theatre.



###



Photo: Actors pictured in foreground from left, Issac Lopez, Anna Grygier and Fox Elrod. Photo credit, Pin Lim / Forest Photography.

Contact: Monique Sennet, Communications Officer, 409-933-8438 or msennet@com.edu



College of the Mainland is a learning-centered, comprehensive community college dedicated to student success and the intellectual and economic prosperity of the diverse communities we serve. Taxing districts include the independent school districts of Dickinson, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City/La Marque. Its service area includes League City, Friendswood, Kemah, Bacliff and San Leon.

