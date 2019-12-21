SANTA FE TX EDUCATION FOUNDATION RECEIVES [$20,000] FROM VALERO BENEFIT FOR CHILDREN

SANTA FE, TX, December 18, 2019 – [Santa Fe TX Education Foundation] received a charitable grant of [$20,000] from the Valero Benefit for Children at an awards event hosted by employees of the Valero [Texas City] Refinery.



“We’re honored to have received a donation of $20,000 from @ValeroEnergy as part of their 2019 Benefit for Children event. These funds will have a significant impact on our STREAM program in Santa Fe ISD. STREAM is our after-school science, technology, reading, engineering, art, and math program for students in K-12. The program was overwhelmingly received leaving many students on a wait list this first semester. Our vision is to add additional cohorts at each campus and to implement a summer program. The gratitude we have knowing that we can serve more students and fulfill a want within our community is very humbling. Their partnership with us is very much appreciated,” Gina Welsh, Marketing Coordinator, Santa Fe TX Education Foundation. Thanks to the overwhelming support of Valero’s business partners and sponsors, the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children generated more than $15 million in net proceeds earlier this year, which will rank as the most charitable tournament on the PGA Tour for 2019. Funds are distributed to charities throughout the United States where Valero has major operations. With this year’s result, the event has raised an all-time total of more than $155 million.



Agencies selected to receive Benefit for Children dollars each year are nominated and reviewed by Valero’s employees.



[The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dependent upon partnerships with businesses and the community to fulfill innovative ideas through Grants for Great Ideas and Classroom Wish Lists. The Foundation will celebrate its 10 year anniversary in 2020.]