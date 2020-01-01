La Marque continues upswing under Hocking’s leadership

BEHIND THE LEADERSHIP OF MAYOR Bobby Hocking, La Marque has seen its fortunes rise over the past few years. Hocking was a guiding force behind keeping the city optimistic when the La Marque Independent School District was shuttered in 2016 and won kudos for his leadership during Hurricane Harvey. An increased emphasis on making the city attractive to businesses has been successful, while a rise in population can be credited to the rise of new houses being built in the far west side of the city.

Known more for the success of its high school football team, La Marque is sheading that label. The community is keeping a lot of its talented workforce within the city, and the rise in technological and industrial jobs in the Bay Area will continue to draw families to a city budding with potential.

In the first of The Post Newspaper’s series on how the core cities of Galveston County (Dickinson, Hitchcock, La Marque, Santa Fe and Texas City) are pushing ahead into the new decade, Hocking – the overwhelming favorite to win another term as mayor this spring – talks about how La Marque is staking its claim on the map.

What is the one thing that has you excited about your city in 2020?

La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking: The City of La Marque has grown and prospered in this last decade and we are ready as leaders and citizens to continue into the next decade in this same spirit of quality development.

What is the biggest challenge facing your city in 2020?

Hocking: Of course, it involves the challenge of replacing old infrastructure that has needed attention for decades past. Our new city manager, Tink Jackson, has mapped out a plan for bringing these and other issues to a state of the art condition. The widening of I-45 will be a challenge, but ultimately will stimulate further growth.

In looking back over the past decade, what do you feel is the biggest accomplishment your city has achieved?

Hocking: Our plan to improve our park system has been exciting and will greatly enhance what is already a beautiful environment. (2020) will be a year of vision and we will see years of planning begin to take place. I am personally excited for our citizenry as we move forward together.

If someone was visiting your city, what would be the one place they would have to go to feel the essence of your city?

Hocking: Folks are enthralled with events like Magical Winter Lights and, of course, Bayou Fest, which has become one of the premier events in Southwest Texas.

What is your city’s New Year’s Resolution?

Hocking: I. Love. La Marque.



