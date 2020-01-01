Hurricane Harvey Relief Program for Texas small businesses.

Small business members can apply for Harvey relief grants from $50,000 to $250,000. Texas Back in Business is funded by Congress, under the Department of Housing and Urban Development. And the program is authorized by the Texas General Land Office.

The program is easy and Free to apply for online. And best of all, if a small business receives funds and meets the requirements of the grant, no repayment is necessary.

Small businesses will need to apply by March 2, 2020 at texasbackinbusiness.com.

You can find compete information at texasbackinbusiness.com

For more information, you can click on this video link

to see the 90 second video overview of the program. https://texasbackinbusiness.com/media/txbib-tv-spot-90.mp4

And you can click on this link https://cohenup.box.com/s/drtihpjaw0h6xf2shr7blud0l0o9zslv

to download samples of Texas Back in Business, flyers, brochures and application.

