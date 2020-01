The La Marque Fire Department and Safe Kids Greater Houston will be hosting a free car seat check from 9:00am to 12:00pm on February 8, 2020 at the Central Fire Station, 1000 Saltgrass Point Blvd. in La Marque. Fire Marshal David Merryman will demonstrate how to properly install and use the car seat for your child. For more information, call 832-824-3488. To register, visit safekidsgreaterhouston.org.