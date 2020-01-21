TCHS places five to state meets

The Texas City High School Sting Band has 3 All-State members this year. Senior Aaron Cantu, tenor saxophone, placed in the TMEA Jazz Ensemble 1. Junior Leonardo Rabago, euphonium, placed first chair at Area and earned a spot in the TMEA ALL-State Band, and Junior Fernando De Los Santos, trumpet, placed 5th chair at Area and earned a spot in the TMEA All-State Band. These students will travel to San Antonio in February for TMEA and will perform in a concert on February 15, 2020. Their band directors are Benjamin Guillotte, Joshua Duarte and Steven Scott.



Two TCHS Choir members made the All-State Choir for 2020. Micah Lozano, sophomore, is in the Texas All-State Tenor/Bass Choir and Angelica Moran, junior, is in the Texas All-State Treble Choir. They will sing with the Texas Allstate Choirs in San Antonio. Their choir directors are Rico Hamilton and Jacob Angel



All-State students are selected through a process that begins with over 70,000 students from around the state vying for this honor to perform in one of 15 ensembles (bands, orchestras, and choirs). Individual musicians perform selected music for a panel of judges who rank each instrument or voice part. From this ranking, a select group of musicians advance from their Region to compete against musicians from other areas in eight TMEA Area competitions. The highest-ranking musicians judged at the TMEA Area competitions qualify to perform in a TMEA All-State music group. Only the top 2.5% of musicians who initially audition become All-State musicians.



These All-State students participate in three days of rehearsals directed by nationally-recognized conductors during the TMEA Clinic/Convention. Their performances for thousands of attendees bring this extraordinary event to a close.

