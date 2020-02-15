Major I-45 Closures Scheduled for the Weekend

A total closure of the FM 518 intersection under the I-45 overpass (east and west directions), is scheduled for 6:00am Sunday, February 16 through 5:00am Monday, February 17. In addition, two IH-45 southbound mainlines from NASA 1 to FM 518 are scheduled to close during the same time period. During this closure, crews will be placing concrete beams for the proposed IH-45 bridge over FM-518. Drivers traveling eastbound on FM 518 can utilize the southbound frontage road to the SH 96 intersection as a detour. Those traveling westbound on FM 518 should utilize the northbound frontage road to the NASA 1 intersection.

There are no detours for the southbound main lane closure, however, drivers are encouraged to take the NASA Bypass to SH 3 as an alternate route.

League City Police officers will be directing traffic during the main lane closure along with the FM 518 closure and the signal timing will be adjusted at the FM 518 intersection to prioritize the northbound and southbound directions to minimize impacts.

