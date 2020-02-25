Pain to pleasure: TC resident finds new path through CBD

MELINDA AYERES KITCHEN NEVER IMAGINED SHE’D find relief from the pain that stemmed from a 2015 car accident. Each day, the Texas City resident fought an unbearable level of anguish in her neck and right hand that kept her in bed most days.

Ayres Kitchen’s life changed when she took a gamble on a sample of CBD Oil. Now, she’s a strong advocate for its usage while also looking to help dispel the rumors and negative labels surrounding CBD, which is slated to grow into a whopping $23.7 million business by the end of 2023.

“I love helping others, but I never imagined I would helping people with this,” said Ayres Kitchen, who runs an online business and travels throughout the greater Houston/Galveston area to do events. “Initially, I didn’t tell anyone I was doing it, but after a year or so of doing research, I began to post my results on social media.”



What is CBD?

Cannabis contains a variety of different compounds called Cannabinoids, two of the richest and most dominant are Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD).



Both Cannabinoids have shown to provide profound benefits to the human body; however, THC induces psychoactive effects (gets the user “high”), while CBD does not contain any psychoactive properties.

To no surprise, Ayres Kitchen faced her share of skeptics, many of whom were not ready to embrace the benefits that come from CBD. Slowly yet surely, she has made believers out of many that now use CBD as a staple for enhancing pain relief.

“The benefits pay for itself,” said Ayres Kitchen. “Once people begin using it, they begin to see for themselves how it helps. If you have someone who can give you a good testimony, people begin wanting to try it for themselves.”

Ayres Kitchen did not have to go far to find a case study. Her daughter, who had series of injuries from her time playing softball, cited the first time her mother used CBD cream on her back following a game. “I feel asleep almost as soon as I hit the pillow,” she said.

In order to find success in using it, Ayres stresses that consistency is paramount. “It’s not something you can use just once and think it works,” she said. “You have to be consistent when using it. The best way to describe it is like taking vitamins. You have to do it daily in order to feel the benefit from it.”



The Hempworx Difference

HempWorx products are made from industrial hemp plants grown on American farms. Cannabidol (CBD) is just one of over 85 cannabinoids that are identified in the (hemp) cannabis plant. The products are non-GMO and are sustainable.



One of the hidden benefits she has found in working with CBD is that it has helped Ayres Kitchen, who has normally been a quiet person, find her voice in the process of helping others. She plans to continue doing so as she intends to work on more ways to spread the word about her business and the benefits of using CBD.

“If you happen to see me in a ‘Ask Me About CBD’ shirt, please feel free to ask,” she said.

For more information, visit www.hempworx.com/Melinda672

