Masel to Become Galveston ISD Board Member

GALVESTON, Texas – May 12, 2020 – Long time Galvestonian, Ann Masel, was officially appointed to the Galveston ISD Board of Trustees on May 13.



Masel will be appointed as trustee for District 5-E, which will be vacated by Dr. Matthew Hay. The term expires in November, 2020. “Both of my sons have families and children who are or will be students of GISD. Currently, one grandson is at Oppe Elementary School and another is at Austin Middle School. I look forward to my tenure on the Board,” says Masel.



Originally from Houston, Masel has called Galveston home for 46 years. She spent time in the classroom as a math teacher before becoming a certified public accountant in 1972. In addition to practicing accounting as a partner at Ham, Langston and Brezina, LLP, Masel is currently a member of UTMB President’s Cabinet Awards Committee, board member of Congregation B’nai Israel, member of Grand Opera House Endowment Committee, commissioner of Galveston Housing Authority, and volunteer at many other local civic organizations.