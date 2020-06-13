In Our Prayers
June 2
Rev. Richard Starr
Born May 27, 1936
June 3
Donald Gene Baumann Sr.
Born October 13, 1934
Lawrence Blanks
Born August 6, 1949
Sandra Lee Hooks
Born June 26, 1946
Della Serrato Marquez
Born August 29, 1921
Walter Dorn Obrist
Born August 16, 1924
Mary Payne
Born August 31, 1942
Dr. William “Bill” Reese II
Born January 3, 1947
Joy Edith Williamson
Born July 8, 1928
June 4
Edward G. Alford
Born December 13, 1937
Raymond “Matt” Bland
Born May 22, 1984
Mavinee “Skipper” Cullison
Born April 29, 1923
Wayne Clifford Pierce
Born February 16, 1966
Murray Lee Reid
Born February 4, 1946
John William “Bill” Weaver
Born July 9, 1946
Judy Wyatt
Born July 7, 1938
June 5
Walter “Tom” Boothe
Born March 18, 1957
Daniel Cavazos
Born November 4, 1931
Betty Green
Born October 9, 1929
Vera Huntington Hills Inskeep
Born January 21, 1931
James Jennings
Born March 18, 1957
June 6
JW Boles
Born November 25, 1946
John Garza
Born December 25, 1981
Frances Jane Laman
Born July 3, 1927
William Gordon Murphy
Born August 18, 1944
Natasha White
Born November 2, 1980
June 7
Laverne Dean Blackwell
Born September 13, 1927
Vera Hope
Born April 8, 1936
Cecelia Inez Ogle Jones
Born October 17, 1934
Bill Levi Pettit
Born July 11, 1937
June 8
In loving memoriam is a free service offered by The Post to the Galveston County community each Sunday and records the known passing of citizens up to the previous Thursday. Mourners wishing to publish additional details of their loved one’s passing are invited to call 409-943-4265 for details.
