Circumstances in our lives can shade how we feel and how we see things, especially during times of hardship and pain. It may at times seem that there is no beauty left in the world, but there is. Dealing with physical pain and illness on a daily basis can cloud so much in our vision.

It’s so hard for others to understand chronic pain and illness, if they have never been through it. Without understanding and empathy from those around us, it can leave us wounded. I’ve been through the depths of depression and I’ve fought my way back to a place of peace and serenity. Yet it is so easy to lose ground. I have to constantly remind myself of what is good, what is beautiful, and what is precious in my life, and there is so much. If you know someone who is struggling with ongoing illness or pain, reach out with a helping hand and understanding heart. You will be a messenger or healing!

Frances Durisseau’s Inspirations