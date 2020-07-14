The nation’s 512 junior college football teams will not play this fall after the NJCAA announced on Monday that it would move its schedule to the spring of 2021, according to multiple reports. The plan will have teams beginning practice in early March before launching an eight-game regular season schedule. Unease over playing with Coronavirus numbers continuing to rise will eventually receive a decision from the University Interscholastic League, which should announce its plans before the 2020 Texas high school football season kicks off on August 28.