13th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference Rescheduled for the Fall

GALVESTON, Texas – The 13th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference, due to take place on August 28, has been rescheduled to Thursday, October 8, 2020 due to coronavirus concerns.



The conference will retain the same lineup including actress and model Brooke Shields, improviser and best-selling author Judi Holler, and experts from UTMB Health.

“This was a hard decision to make but the health and safety of locals and visitors is our top priority,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and chief executive officer of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We all need to focus on making responsible decisions right now and based on the recent factors created by COVID-19, we know this is the right decision. Our women’s conference is nothing short of extraordinary, and we will deliver a grand event, but we want to do it safely.”



The Galveston Women’s Conference brings over 1,000 Texas women together to inspire and learn from each other. The one-day conference will feature actress and model Brooke Shields, improviser and best- selling author Judi Holler, and experts from UTMB Health. These and other speakers will tackle important topics such as mental health, self-care, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, how to stay resilient in today’s changing times, and many others. Mia Gradney, evening news anchor for KHOU-TV Channel 11, will return as Emcee.

The 13th Annual Galveston Women’s Conference is October 8, 2020, from 8:30 am – 5:00 pm, at Moody Gardens Convention Center on Galveston Island. For more information, call (409) 763-5326 or visit www.galvestonwomensconference.com.

About the Galveston Women’s Conference



The Galveston Women’s Conference, a one-day conference aimed to empower women and ignite entrepreneurial spirit, attracts over 1,000 participants from across the region. The event features an expo that showcases an extensive range of health and wellness products and services, jewelry, clothing, and other merchandise.



About the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce

The mission of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is to promote and advocate for business and community development. Founded in 1845, the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce is Texas’ first chamber of commerce. For more information about the Galveston Chamber, visit them at the corner of 23 rd and Mechanic in Historic Downtown Galveston.