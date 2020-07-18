Local businesses have a new way to show patrons they are doing their part to stop the spread

GALVESTON, TX – July 17, 2020 – The Galveston County COVID-19 Business Taskforce is working together to develop a countywide plan and pull resources to help their communities not only stay safe but help businesses remain open.

The Business Taskforce has a launched a new website that features COVID-19 resources for businesses and answers many of the frequently asked questions. You can find this new website at www.gccbtf.org.

“Our team has been hard at work, developing material to educate, encourage, and celebrate business leaders in the community who are taking steps in the right direction. A website with answers to frequently asked questions is up and will continue to be updated as the pandemic progresses,” said Hank Dugie, chair of the Business Taskforce.

The taskforce will be debuting a new campaign called the “Galveston County Promise” to rally businesses and people across the county to unite in the commitment to take precautions, such as wearing face coverings, that protect all of Galveston County from another spike in COVID-19 and ensure businesses can remain open.

The campaign will serve the important role of helping consumers understand what steps businesses are taking to keep people safe during the pandemic.

As public health experts have recommended, the most effective step society can take is to wear a face covering anytime and every time we are in public.

Businesses will be asked to pledge to remain informed of the latest guidelines and implement procedures to protect employees, customers, and the greater Galveston County Community. This currently includes requiring and enforcing wearing masks or face shields within their establishments. The campaign will also encourage businesses to install transmission barriers, frequently clean surfaces, regularly monitor employee’s health, enhance hand sanitizing, and limit capacity.

Businesses that accept the challenge will be listed on the taskforce’s new website, receive a certificate, and an official Galveston County Promise “seal of approval” to display in their business.

“Our goal is to ensure businesses stay open and also protect the health and safety of everyone in our communities,” said Gina M. Spagnola, secretary of the Business Taskforce. “When residents and visitors see the Galveston County promise badge at a local business, you can trust they are going above and beyond to ensure your safety.”

The taskforce, formed by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, is made up of eight County chambers of commerce including Bolivar Peninsula, Dickinson, Friendswood, Galveston, Hitchcock, League City, Santa Fe, and Texas City-La Marque.

Business can take the promise at www.gccbtf.org. Once they commit, a representative from the chamber in their community will contact them and arrange the delivery of the commitment package. Businesses are encouraged to share their commitment on social media using the hashtag #galvestoncountypromise.

About the Galveston County Taskforce

