Free Virtual Legal Clinics for U.S. Veterans

HOUSTON (July 17, 2020)—The Veterans Legal Initiative is a program that offers free legal advice and legal representation to low-income veterans. Currently during the Covid-19 pandemic, legal clinics are held every Friday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. over the phone.

Applications can be submitted online or requested by telephone. Legal issues may include family law, consumer, wills & probate, property, tax, disability and veterans benefits, as well as other civil legal problems or questions. Qualifying Veterans receive one-on-one legal advice and counsel and screening for additional free legal representation. Clinic open to all low-income U.S. Veterans and spouses of deceased veterans in Harris and surrounding counties.​

Apply online at www.MakeJusticeHappen.org or call (713) 228-0735. For more information, visit www.MakeJusticeHappen.org.

To date, the program has served over 20,000 veterans with advice and counsel and/or legal representation. More than 400 attorneys have volunteered to assist with the Veterans’ Legal Initiative.

About Veterans Legal initiative

The Veterans Legal Initiative is a public service of the Houston Bar Association, Houston Volunteer Lawyers and Houston Bar Foundation, with funding from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation. VLI is made possible by grants from the Texas Access to Justice Foundation, the Houston Bar Foundation, and the Texas Veterans Commission.