TCISD hires new La Marque Middle School Principal

Kanestra Bland, New Principal of La Marque Middle School

TEXAS CITY –Texas City Independent School District has hired Kanestra Bland as the new principal of La Marque Middle School. She takes over the position from Dr. Flo Adkins who left for Santa Fe ISD.

Bland is currently the Academic Dean at Goose Creek Memorial High School in Baytown. She began her career in education as an English language arts teacher 16 years ago in Brazosport ISD. She also served as an assistant principal in that district for 8 years.

“Ms. Bland is a dedicated administrator with a passion for excellence,” says Superintendent Melissa Duarte, Ed.D. “I have full confidence that she will lead the campus effectively by providing high-quality educational opportunities to meet our students’ needs.”

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English the University of Houston and a Master of Education in Administration from Lamar University. Her experience at both middle school and high school, along with being a strong instructional leader, made Bland a strong candidate for the position.

“I look forward to working with our parents and staff to give every child an opportunity every day to find success at La Marque Middle School,” says Bland. “I have a great love for instruction, collaboration, supporting educators, and positioning students to learn and grow.”